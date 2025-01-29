Israel Envoy Offers Condolences After Tragic Incident at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj

Tel Aviv: Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar on Wednesday expressed his condolences and support following the tragic mishap at Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh Mela.

In a post on X, the envoy expressed support and wished for a speedy recovery to those injured in the "tragic incident" today morning. He also extended his best wishes to the authorities.

"On the most sacred day of the 144-year Kumbh Mela, we were saddened to hear about the tragic incident at Prayagraj #Mahakumbh. Our thoughts are with the families who lost their loved ones, and we wish a speedy recovery to those injured. Wishing the best of success to the authorities working on the ground. @myogiadityanath @UPGovt," the envoy said on X.

A stampede-like situation arose at Mahakumbh in the early hours of Wednesday, resulting in several injuries. This incident occurred as millions of devotees gathered at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers to take a dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which is also the day of the Second Shahi Snan.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu also expressed sadness over the mishap at Mahakumbh.

"The stampede incident at Prayagraj Mahakumbh is extremely sad. I express my condolences to the families of the injured devotees and pray to God that all the injured devotees recover soon," Murmu said in a post on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.

"The accident that happened in the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj is extremely painful. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families of those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. Under the guidance of the Chief Minister @myogiadityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government and the local administration are providing all possible help to the victims," Rajnath Singh said in a post on X. (ANI)