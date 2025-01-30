IndiGo Increases Flight Capacity for Prayagraj During Mahakumbh Mela 2025

New Delhi: With rising demand for Prayragraj flights, IndiGo airline has further increased its flights and seat capacity significantly to/from the Sangram city during the period in which the city hosts the Mahakumbh Mela 2025.

Maha Kumbh commenced on January 13 and will continue until February 26, 2025. As per various travel aggregators, a one-side Mumbai to Prayagraj flight dated January 31 would cost about Rs 24000. From Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad, it would cost Rs 21000, Rs 17000, Rs 30000, and Rs 28000, respectively. As one opts to travel in early or mid February, one-side ticket costs fall but still remain elevated at Rs 20000-25000.

Initially, IndiGo had already planned a significant capacity increase, however, given the unprecedented demand for air travel on the Prayagraj route, more flights have been added.

For this special period, the airline will now operate more than 165,000 seats to/from Prayagraj, which is more than double its normal capacity to the airport.

During this period, IndiGo will connect Prayagraj to 10 locations in India, adding connectivity from Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Jaipur, over and above existing connectivity from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Raipur, and Bhubaneswar.

Additionally, the airline has also increased capacity deployed on existing routes to/from Prayagraj through the addition of frequency and operations of A321, its larger aircraft.

Overall, the airline will operate around 900 flights to/from the city, up from 490 regular services.

IndiGo said it is committed to supporting the efforts of the government by ensuring smooth travel for pilgrims.

Besides the additional capacity that the airline has already activated, it is working on reallocating capacity from other parts of its network to add more flights, to cater to the influx of passengers.

The airline has also ensured to stabilise airfares and is committed to providing the best possible travel experience to all its customers.

IndiGo said it remains dedicated to providing safe, reliable, and affordable air travel, and this capacity increase

from Prayagraj underscores the airline's commitment to connecting people and places, especially during significant cultural and religious events. (ANI)