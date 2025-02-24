Immersed in devotion, Katrina Kaif, Raveena Tandon perform aarti at Maha Kumbh

Prayagraj: Experiencing the magic of devotion, Bollywood leading ladies Katrina Kaif and Raveena Tandon performed an evening aarti at the ongoing Maha Kumbh mela on Monday.

While Raveena was joined by her daughter Rasha at the sacred event, Katrina was seen accompanied by her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal.

Prior to Aarti, Raveena and Katrina also attended the bhajan led by Parmarth Niketan Ashram, President Swami Chidanand Saraswati. Abhishek Banerjee also attended the spiritual gathering.

On devotees, including celebrities visiting Maha Kumbh in huge numbers, Swami Chidanand Saraswati told ANI, "Mahakumbh is an occasion of 'Snan, Dhyan and Daan' (holy dip, meditation and charity). Today, she (Katrina Kaif) took a holy dip, meditated and did 'Annadaan'. She said that she sees god in everyone... Such a belief system keeps this nation alive. I support the thoughts of PM Modi. The way CM Yogi Adityanath has arranged everything, this is a Mahakumbh of 'Vyavastha, Arthvyavastha and Astitva' (arrangement, economy and identity)...This Kumbh is for everyone, those who have not visited till now should come here and take a holy dip..."

According to reports from the Uttar Pradesh government's Information Department, nearly 630 million people had visited the holy site as of Sunday

Earlier, on Monday morning, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar took a holy dip at the Triveni sangam -- the confluence of Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

After completing the ritual at the Triveni Sangam, Akshay Kumar shared his appreciation, saying, "I thank CM Yogi ji for making such good arrangements here... The facilities are excellent, and everything is so well-managed."Reflecting on his previous experiences, the actor reminisced about the 2019 Kumbh, saying, "I still remember when the Kumbh took place in 2019, people used to bring their own gathri (bundle of belongings)... but now many influential personalities like Ambani, Adani, and famous actors are coming. This shows how good the arrangements are."

He further expressed his gratitude to the officials and security personnel, saying, "I want to thank all the officials and security personnel for taking care of everyone here. They have ensured the safety and comfort of all the devotees."

The historic Maha Kumbh 2025 is nearing its conclusion. The last major bath will take place on February 26, which coincides with Mahashivratri. (ANI)