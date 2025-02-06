Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam During Mahakumbh

Prayagraj: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and his family took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Thursday.

"Today I got the great fortune of taking a bath with my family in the holy confluence of Maa Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati at Prayagraj Mahakumbh," the CM said in a post on X.

He also praised the organisation of Mahakumbh, highlighting the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"After the holy bath, we worshipped Maa Ganga with due rituals and prayed for happiness, peace and prosperity of all the residents of the state. Under the able leadership of the successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the popular Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has skillfully organized the world's largest public gathering, for which he deserves praise," the CM's post added.

He further mentioned how the Mahakumbh will be the "living proof" of the golden era of Sanatan Dharma for the coming generations.

"In this grand Maha Kumbh, which expresses our ancient Sanatan tradition and great cultural heritage, people from all over the world are once again witnessing the glory of India," CM Saini said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took at dip at Sangam.

After reaching Prayagraj, the Prime Minister took a boat tour in the Yamuna River with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Various devotees have also praised the seamless arrangements at Mahakumbh, expressing their gratitude for the efficient management, which includes security, sanitation, and amenities.

A devotee, who recently returned from the sacred gathering, said, "I've just returned from the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, and I was impressed by the exceptional arrangements in place despite the massive crowds. Taking a holy dip in the Ganges was a surreal experience, and I felt blessed. The organizers have done a commendable job in managing the vast number of devotees. Jai Ganga Bhaiya!"

Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The Mahakumbh will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26. (ANI)