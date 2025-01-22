Hamara Samvidhan Campaign Shines at Maha Kumbh, Launches New Initiative

Prayagraj: To promote awareness about the Constitution of India and citizens' legal rights, the Department of Justice is organizing a special event at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on January 24, 2025.

The occasion will celebrate the success of the year-long nationwide campaign, "Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman"

Launched by the Vice President of India on January 24, 2024, in New Delhi, the campaign was a powerful call to action for every citizen to contribute to the vision of a "Viksit Bharat" by 2047. It also marked India's 75th year as a Republic and the 75th anniversary of the adoption of its Constitution.

The campaign saw remarkable participation, with over 1.3 lakh citizens taking the Panch Pran Pledge on the MyGov platform, demonstrating their commitment to nation-building. Through the Gram Vidhi Chetna initiative, law students organized legal awareness activities in rural villages, reaching more than 21,000 beneficiaries.

Additionally, the Nari Bhagidari and Vanchit Varg Samman initiative successfully engaged over 70 lakh people through webinars conducted in collaboration with Doordarshan and IGNOU, encouraging women's participation in legal and social matters. The Nav Bharat Nav Sankalp campaign further inspired youth through interactive competitions, fostering their involvement in shaping a better future.

Throughout the year, the campaign held regional events in Bikaner (Rajasthan), Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), and Guwahati (Assam), drawing over 5,000 attendees. In total, more than 8 lakh citizens participated in sub-campaigns like Sabko Nyaya Har Ghar Nyaya, Nav Bharat Nav Sankalp, and Vidhi Jagriti Abhiyaan.

The event in Prayagraj will take place at Parmarth Triveni Pushp, Arail Ghat, where key activities will be held to celebrate the campaign's achievements. The event coincides with the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the world's largest spiritual gatherings, where millions of devotees converge to bathe in the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. This historic convergence of spiritual and constitutional values adds unique significance to the closing ceremony of the campaign, symbolizing the unity of India's cultural heritage and its democratic ideals.

According to a Press Statement issued by Ministry of Law and Justice, The "Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman" campaign has been a pivotal initiative in promoting awareness about the Indian Constitution, its historical significance, and its continued relevance in the modern world. The upcoming event in Prayagraj will not only celebrate the campaign's remarkable success but also mark the launch of the "Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Swabhiman" campaign, which honors the collective efforts of citizens nationwide in advancing constitutional values.

The event will be attended by Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Law and Justice (Independent Charge) and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, as the chief guest.

Swami Chidanand Saraswati Ji, President and Spiritual Head of Parmarth Niketan, will grace the occasion as the Guest of Honor, while Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati Ji, International Director of Parmarth Niketan, will be the esteemed guest. Other dignitaries, including Raj Kumar Goyal, Secretary (Justice), and Niraj Kumar Gayagi, Joint Secretary, Department of Justice, will also be present.

This fourth and final event in the series of regional gatherings will take place at the Parmarth Niketan Triveni Pushp, near Arail Ghat in Prayagraj, set against the majestic backdrop of the Maha Kumbh Mela. The occasion will officially launch the "Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Swabhiman" campaign, designed to deepen public awareness of the Constitution, its core values, and the vital importance of legal rights for every citizen. (ANI)