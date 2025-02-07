Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam During Maha Kumbh

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam during Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, held in Prayagraj, a revered centre of faith and devotion for millions, draws a vast number of pilgrims from across the country and abroad for the sacred Kumbh Snan.

"Taking a dip of faith in the divine Mahakumbh of Prayagraj is the dream of millions of devotees. Today, amidst the wonderful atmosphere of faith, devotion and spirituality at the Mahakumbh, I had the supreme fortune of offering half of my offerings by taking a dip in the Triveni Sangam. Har Har Mahadev... Har Har Ganga." CM Patel wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

According to a press release, CM Patel also visited the Gujarat Pavilion, established by the Gujarat Tourism Corporation, to help the numerous pilgrims from Gujarat attend the mela.

Upon arriving in Prayagraj on Friday morning, Patel visited Bade Hanumanji Temple, participated in the aarti, and prayed for everyone's well-being.

CM Patel praised the Uttar Pradesh government, led by UP CM Yogi Adityanath and guided by PM Narendra Modi, for the well-planned arrangements for pilgrims in Prayagraj. He praised the meticulous planning of the Kumbh Snan, observing cleanliness and hygiene, the release stated.

Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The Mahakumbh will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26. (ANI)