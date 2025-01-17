Governor Arif Mohammad Khan Highlights India's Unity and Spiritual Ideals

Kachchh: Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said Maha Kumbh a manifestation of basic ideals of Indian culture where all the diversity ends and all are just devotees without caste or other distinctions.

"Maha Kumbh is the manifestation of the basic ideals of Indian culture where all diversity ends. So many people congregate in one place for many days with the same feeling in their minds. It is said that don't ask about castes of monks who come to Kumbh. All are devotees and this is India. This is the identity of India's culture," Khan told reporters after attending a program organized by Sanskriti Foundation and Bharatiya Vichar Manch here on Thursday.

He said that India whose culture's highest ideal is Ekatmata (the doctrine of one universal soul) can show the path to the world.

"Ekatmata (the doctrine of one universal soul) is the highest ideal of Indian culture, Indian philosophy and Dharma - if Dharma is not taken in the sense of religion... We, in India, see God in every being, this is the thing that we have and hence I think that India can show the path to the world," he said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a grand procession was carried out as part of the Maha Kumbh celebrations in Prayagraj, marking the entry of Jagatguru Shankaracharya Dwarka Sharda Pithadhish Swami, Shri Sadananda Saraswati Ji Maharaj into the Shankaracharya camp.

The event witnessed the participation of saints and sadhus from all 13 Akharas and the Panch Agni Akhara.

Speaking to ANI, Swamishree Sadanand Saraswati Maharaj said, "Jagatguru Shankaracharya Dwarka Sharda Pithadhish Swami Shri Sadananda Saraswati Ji Maharaj is set to enter the Shankaracharya camp today. The grand Shobha Yatra, organized by all 13 Akharas and the Agni Akhara, is being conducted under their guidance. Revered Maharaj Shri will now bless and offer darshan to devotees daily at the camp."

"The fair administration, in collaboration with religious leaders, has warmly welcomed this event," he added.

Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)