Flower petals showered on saints during Amrit Snan at Maha Kumbh on Basant Panchami

Prayagraj: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday showered flower petals on saints and seers who gathered for the 'Amrit Snan' at the Triveni Sangam on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj of Juna Akhara praised the government for the arrangements at the Maha Kumbh.

"It is because of PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath that today's 'Amrit Snan' has been possible," he said.

"I am going for the 'Amrit Snan'. I will take a holy dip for the welfare of the public... We all are one," he added.

After taking the snan on Basant Panchami, Panchayati Akhada Shri Niranjani's Swami Bhavendra Giri said that he prayed for the welfare of the world.

"I extend best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Basant Panchami... This is a very sacred place, as here is the sacred confluence of three rivers - Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati... I prayed for the welfare of the world," he said.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Information Department, over 62.25 lakh devotees had taken a holy dip by 8 am today.

The sacred bathing ritual, which began with Naga Sadhus taking the plunge at the ghats, is part of the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj.

As of February 3, over 340 million (34 crore) devotees have participated in the sacred bathing ritual since the commencement of the Maha Kumbh Mela on January 13, according to the Uttar Pradesh Information Department.

The number of Kalpwasis--devotees observing month-long spiritual austerities--has exceeded 1 million, adding to the spiritual fervour.

It is believed that Maa Saraswati was born on Basant Panchami, and taking a dip in the Ganga on this auspicious day holds great significance.

To ensure a smooth experience for devotees during the Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami, the Kumbh Command and Control Centre is overseeing all operations for the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025.

The centre is monitoring 25 sectors, 30 pontoon bridges, and sensitive barricades, with over 3,000 CCTV cameras deployed to cover both the city and the Mela area.

The Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on January 13, will continue until February 26. The event has already attracted millions of devotees from across the country and around the world and is expected to set new records for attendance and participation. (ANI)