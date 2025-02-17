Tourism & Travel

Fire Breaks Out at Empty Camp in Sector 8 of Mahakumbh Mela Area, Prayagraj

Fire breaks out in empty camp at Prayagraj's Mahakumbh Mela area; no casualties reported
The HawkT
The Hawk·
🏷 Mahakumbh 2025
Feb 17, 2025, 11:32 AM
Mahakumbh Mela Area

Prayagraj: As the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 approaches its final stretch in Prayagraj, another fire broke out in an empty camp in Sector 8 of the Mela area on Monday.

On Saturday, a fire had broken out in Sector 19 of the Mahakumbh Mela area, affecting a camp run by Lavkush Seva Mandal.

The incident occurred in the evening, damaging stored items, including tents, blankets, and grains, but fortunately, no casualties were reported.

On the fire incident, DIG Mahakumbh, Vaibhav Krishna, said, "In Sector 19 of the Kumbh Mela area, Lavkush Seva Mandal used to run a camp in which some tents were kept; there was some grains, some blankets, etc in their store room. The material kept there caught fire; there was no loss of life or injury to anyone."

"The Kumbh Police received information about the fire incident around 6:15 pm. Within 5 to 7 minutes, the fire brigade vehicle reached the spot and the fire was controlled," he added.

Meanwhile, another incident of fire break out took place on Thursday in a vacant hut near Harishchandra Marg in Sector 18 at Prayagraj's Mahakumbh site.

According to the fire department, the personnel deployed by the administration doused the blaze, and no injuries had been reported.

This incident comes on the heels of yet another fire last week, where 15 tents in an open area in Prayagraj caught fire.

The incident happened in the Chatnag Ghat Police Station area. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and the fire was quickly controlled. The tents were later found to be unauthorised. (ANI)

Mahakumbh MelaKumbh Mela incidentsUttar Pradesh newsFire Brigade ResponsePrayagraj Newsfire safety PrayagrajSector 8 fireKumbh Mela 2025fire in campsPrayagraj fireLavkush Seva Mandal

Related posts

Loading...

More from author

Loading...