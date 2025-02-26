Devotees Flock to Triveni Sangam for Last 'Snan' of Maha Kumbh on Maha Shivaratri

Prayagraj: Devotees from across the country arrived in large numbers at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday on the last 'Snan' of the Maha Kumbh, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

Drone visuals showed a sea of devotees at the Triveni Sangam to take a holy dip on the last day of Maha Kumbh.

One devotee spoke to ANI and expressed her excitement about visiting the Maha Kumbh on its last day.

"I cannot express my sentiments in words... We came here with a lot of excitement... We came here because it is the last day of the Maha Kumbh. We are fortunate to have the blessings of Maa Ganga," a devotee said.

The first Amrit Snan of Paush Purnima began on January 13, followed by Snan on Makar Sankranti on January 14, Mauni Amavasya on January 29, Basant Panchami on February 3, Maghi Purnima on February 12, and the last snan on February 26, Maha Shivaratri.

Several Akharas participated in the Maha Kumbh, including Niranjani Akhada, Ahwan Akhada, and Juna Akhada, the largest Akhada in the Sanyasi tradition.

Akharas play a crucial role in the Shahi Snan. Akharas are religious orders of monks belonging to various sects, including Shaiva, Vaishnava, and Udasi. Each Akhara has its head, known as the 'Mahamandaleshwar.'

In response to the massive number of devotees expected to arrive at the Maha Kumbh, the Prayagraj District administration has deployed extra forces and ensured better coordination with railway and airport authorities for better management.

Prayagraj District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar emphasised efforts to manage traffic and parking efficiently, ensuring a hassle-free experience for devotees.

"Tomorrow is the last 'Snan' on Maha Shivratri. We are ready with all our preparations. We deploy extra forces on the big 'Snan' days. We have good coordination with the railways and airport authorities. We have directed our officers to better management of the parking spaces so that traffic would be under control. Senior officials are deployed at all the junctions and parking spaces for better management...We have issued a traffic advisory in the morning today," the Prayagraj DM said on Tuesday.

The Maha Shivaratri, also known as the great night of Shiva, is considered auspicious for spiritual growth and signifies the victory over darkness and ignorance. It also marks the divine marriage of Lord Shiva--the lord of destruction--with Goddess Parvati, the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty, also known as Shakti (power).

According to Hindu mythology, on the night of their wedding, Lord Shiva was escorted to Goddess Parvati's house by a diverse group of Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons. The Shiva-Shakti duo is considered the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking their sacred union, Maha Shivratri, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India.

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted on X, "More than 1.30 crore devotees today and over 63.36 crore devotees so far have taken a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam at Maha Kumbh-2025, Prayagraj, a living symbol of India's faith and Sanatan's harmony. The festival of humanity. Hearty congratulations to all revered saints and devotees who received the holy benefit of the sacred bath today in this 'Mahayagna' of unity! Hail Mother Ganga!"

In response to the massive influx of devotees on the last day of Maha Kumbh, large-scale sanitation and cleanliness efforts have been implemented.

It has set a new Guinness World Record with 15,000 sanitation workers participating in a cleanliness drive across multiple venues. However, the final results of this record attempt are expected to be announced on February 27.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways has undertaken special arrangements for Maha Shivaratri, planning to run more than 350 additional trains from Prayagraj to facilitate the return of pilgrims following the final Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh 2025 on February 26, said Indian Railway in a statement.

A large congregation of devotees from across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and West Bengal has gathered at the Sangam, leading to an unprecedented demand for transportation.

In view of the anticipated rush, North Central Railway, North Eastern Railway, and Northern Railway have been directed to remain on high alert. Previously, on Mouni Amavasya, over 360 special trains were deployed to transport more than 20 lakh passengers safely. A similar plan has been implemented for Maha Shivaratri, with extra rakes positioned near Prayagraj for emergency use.

Railway officials have implemented an internal movement plan at Prayagraj Junction, ensuring that pilgrims are directed to specific shelters based on their destinations before being guided to their respective trains. In cases of overcrowding, emergency plans were activated, directing passengers to hold areas such as Khusro Bagh before being escorted safely to boarding platforms.

Meanwhile, in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, devotees arrived in huge numbers at Shri Baba Baidyanath Jyotirlinga Mandir on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Similarly, devotees reached Mahipalpur's Shiv Murti Temple. (ANI)