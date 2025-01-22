Devotees Brave Cold for Sacred Dip at Sangam, CM Yogi Leads Cabinet

Prayagraj: Despite cold conditions, a large congregation of devotees gathered at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Wednesday to take a dip in the ongoing Mahakumbh.

As of today, close to 8.81 crore people have already taken a dip in the sacred confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and mystical Saraswati.

On Wednesday morning, morning Aarti was also performed at Ghats.

Apart from that, the state's first double-decker bus restaurant, 'Pumpkin' was also inaugurated in Maha Kumbh city on Monday.

The eatery features a kitchen on the ground floor and a dining area on the first floor, accommodating 25 people to enjoy pure vegetarian cuisine.

Notably, today UP government is set to hold a special Cabinet meeting in Prayagraj. All 54 ministers of the Uttar Pradesh cabinet have been invited to this meeting, which is expected to approve several significant proposals and schemes for the state.

Following the meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with the entire cabinet, will take the holy dip in the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam. This isn't the first time CM Yogi has led his cabinet to the Sangam.

The UP Minister, AK Sharma also spoke about the cabinet meeting scheduled for January 22 and said, "Tomorrow we have a cabinet meeting, all the ministers are welcome here. They will come here and witness the Maha Kumbh festivities. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, we will hold the meeting."

In 2019, during the Kumbh Mela, he took a ceremonial dip along with his ministers, Akhada Parishad President Narendra Giri, and other saints. The cabinet meeting will be held at the Triveni Sankul in Arail, starting at 12 noon.

The location was changed to avoid inconvenience to pilgrims visiting the Sangam. Initially, the meeting was planned at the Mela Authority Auditorium, but concerns over VIP security disrupting pilgrims' movement led to the shift in venue. (ANI)