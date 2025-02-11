Devotees at Mahakumbh Urged to Follow No-Vehicle Zone for Smooth Movement

Prayagraj: A no-vehicle zone has been implemented to ensure smooth movement for devotees attending the Mela, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vishal Yadav said on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "For the convenience of crores of devotees coming in, we have made a no-vehicle zone so that the people get space to walk. Only emergency vehicles and vehicles carrying food are allowed."

The ASP further added, "The stalls are being removed, and people are being asked to not stop anywhere to avoid traffic. If any child or elder is tired, we stop them at the police station, give them rest and water and then they move again."

"Parking facilities have been made on the outer Mela region and Commissionerate. Shuttle buses have been deployed to bring people to Mela from parking as well. It is an appeal to the devotees not to stop anywhere in between or sleep and move continuously. If tired, go to the nearest police station and rest where you will get water and other facilities," he told ANI.

Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar on Monday lauded the efforts of the state police in managing the unprecedented crowds at Mahakumbh, calling it a "Herculean task" being handled with "unmatched dedication."

Earlier, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, along with his son Anant Ambani and other family members, arrived in Prayagraj to participate in the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela here. Reportedly, 15 days before the conclusion of Mahakumbh, the total number of sadhus, devotees, Kalpavasis, bathers and householders have already crossed the 450 million mark on Tuesday morning. By 8 am on Tuesday, about 50 lakh devotees took the dip in Triveni Sangam.

With two more important bathing dates still left, the number of those taking a bath is expected to go above 500 million.

Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The grand event will continue till Mahashivratri on February 26. (ANI)