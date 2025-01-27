Devkinandan Thakurji to Convene Dharma Sansad at MahaKumbh for Sanatan Board

Prayagraj: A Dharma Sansad, organised by spiritual leader and Bhagwat Katha orator Devkinandan Thakurji Maharaj, will be convened on Monday at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. One of the key objectives of the Sansad is the establishment of a Sanatana Board.

"We all want that Sanatana Board be constituted. We are placing a proposal before the Government. All Dharmacharyas want the welfare of Sanatana and temples to remain secure - for this Dharma Sansad is about to begin. I am going to see the preparation for the same. People are arriving here in large numbers," Devkinandan Thakurji Maharaj told ANI.

The event will be attended by many saints, Gurus, and Sanatan leaders.

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj, Jagadguru Nimbarkacharya ShriJi Maharaj, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj, Mahamandaleshwar Santosh Das Ji Maharaj Satua Baba Ji, Jagatguru Raghavacharya Ji Maharaj, Jagadguru Vidya Bhaskar Ji Maharaj, Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, Didi Maa Ritambhara Ji, Rajendra Das Ji Maharaj, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Yatindranand Giri Ji Maharaj, and Acharya Sabha Coordinator Swami Paramatmanand Giri Ji Maharaj will attend the Dharam Sansad.

Earlier in a video posted on X, Devkinandan ThakurJi Maharaj appealed to Hindus to join the Sansad on Monday.

"Keep your demands in front of the government about the Sanatan board... Why is this injustice to us? I am praying in front of you and in front of Modiji and Yogi ji as well. Sanatan people need Dakshina for this Kumbh and that will be the Sanatan Board.," he said.

In a post on X, Devkinandan ThakurJi Maharaj called for the coming together pf Hindus to raise the demand for the establishment of a Sanatan Board with strength.

"The Sanatan Dharma Parliament, which is going to be held on January 27th during the Mahakumbh, is like a religious yajna. Let us all come together and raise the demand for the establishment of a Sanatan Board with strength," he said in a post on X.

Monday's meeting of the Dharam Sansad is expected to lay the groundwork for the constitution draft of the Sanatan Board. (ANI)