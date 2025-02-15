DDCA President Rohan Jaitley Visits Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj

Prayagraj: The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) president, Rohan Jaitley, visited the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Saturday.

Earlier in December last year, Rohan Jaitley was re-elected as the president of the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) for another term. Jaitley secured 1,577 votes compared to TMC MP Kirti Azad's 777.

Speaking to ANI, Rohan Jaitley Uttar Pradesh government for the arrangements that have been made in Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh. He added that apart from traffic, there are no other inconveniences.

"The arrangements by the administration that have been made, they have a lot of facilities. I have been here since yesterday, and the facilities that we are getting to see from yesterday are very good... There are people, so, there will be a little traffic... But apart from that, there is no such inconvenience. There are a lot of facilities according to the inconvenience...,"

According to the Uttar Pradesh administration, the Mahakumbh has become the first event in the world to have more than 500 million direct participants. The local administration reported that 17 million devotees took a dip on Paush Purnima, followed by 35 million on Makar Sankranti, 76.4 million on Mauni Amavasya, 25.7 million on Basant Panchami, and 14 million on Magh Purnima. As of 4:00 PM on Friday, over 7.9 million devotees had taken a dip in the Triveni Sangam.

The Uttar Pradesh government also noted that more than 200,000 Kalpavasis and approximately 7.7 million devotees attended the Mahakumbh Mela on Friday. Over 400,000 people travelled through 140 trains to attend the event, as per official data.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Police have taken action against 54 social media accounts for spreading "misleading" content and "spreading rumors" about the ongoing Mahakumbh. The police took special note of two videos circulating on social media, which showed a fire incident in Egypt but were linked to the Mahakumbh. One of the videos was of an oil pipeline accident in Egypt in 2020, falsely described as "Mahakumbh bus stand caught fire, 40-50 vehicles burnt to ashes."

The 2025 Mahakumbh, which began on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The grand event will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26. (ANI)