Congress Demands Rs 1 Cr for Families of Deceased in Maha Kumbh Stampede

New Delhi: After the stampede-like situation arose at the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Rai accused the state government of mismanagement and demanded Rs one crore for the families of deceased and free medical treatment for the injured.

Speaking to ANI, Rai said, "The Uttar Pradesh government is only focused on marketing and branding. Attention is being given solely to VIPs, and how they are arriving. Everyone witnessed how the entire cabinet was engaged in a water ritual in Maa Ganga. People went there with religious sentiments, but the entire act of performing water offerings and receiving blessings seemed like a branding exercise. When Amit Shah went, it appeared as a 'Jal-abhishek' was done of him."

He also alleged that the invitation was extended, but there was no proper arrangement made.

"Today, so many women, children, and elderly people have lost their lives, which is very tragic. The entire system has failed. The government should provide one crore rupees to the families of the deceased and ensure free medical treatment for the injured," Ajay Rai said.

However UP CM Yogi Adityanath clarified saying that only a few people had suffered injuries during the incident and that the situation was under control.

"Around 8-10 crore devotees are present in Prayagraj today. There is continuous pressure due to the movement of devotees towards the Sangam Nose. A few devotees have suffered serious injuries when they tried to cross barricading on Akhara Marg. The injured have been shifted to hospitals for medical treatment," CM Yogi Adityanath said.

"The situation in Prayagraj is under control but the crowd size remains massive. The saints of different Akharas have humbly said that devotees should take a holy dip first and once crowds reduce, Akharas will proceed for the holy dip. There are large crowds at Sangam Nose, Nag Vasuki Marg and Sangam Marg. I appeal to the devotees to not pay attention to any rumour. Ghats have been made in the entire Kumbh area; devotees don't need to move towards Sangam nose only. Devotees should take a holy dip at the ghats nearest to them," the CM added.

A stampede-like situation arose at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday, resulting in several injuries. This incident occurred as millions of devotees gathered at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which is also the day of the Second Shahi Snan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken cognizance of the incident and is continuously monitoring the situation. Home Minister Amit Shah has also assured full support from the Centre.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted a message on social media platform X on Wednesday, advising devotees attending the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj to follow instructions issued by the administration.

"Dear devotees, Please take your holy bath at the ghat nearest to you, and do not attempt to go towards the Sangam Nose. Kindly follow all the instructions given by the administration and cooperate in maintaining order," Yogi Adityanath wrote in his post. (ANI)