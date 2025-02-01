CM Yogi Visits Maha Kumbh Stampede Site in Prayagraj After Tragedy

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited the site of the stampede that occurred on January 29 during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, resulting in multiple casualties and injuries.

He also conducted an aerial survey of the Mahakumbh.

CM Yogi arrived in Prayagraj to review the arrangements for Basant Panchami on February 3.

Speaking on the stampede incident, CM Yogi stated that some "great souls" became victims of the accident. "I congratulate those 'Sants' who patiently faced the challenge (stampede incident) that came before us on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. Some great souls became victims of that accident, but in that situation, our 'Sants' played the role of protectors and overcame that challenge with patience and courage. Those opposing Sanatan Dharma were hoping that the patience of our 'Sants' would fail and were trying to cause an act of ridicule. We have to be cautious of those who are constantly misleading and conspiring against Sanatan Dharma by moving forward with the values and ideals of Sanatan Dharma under the guidance of these revered saints. As long as our 'Sants' are respected, no one can harm Sanatan Dharma," he said.

The stampede took place during the Mauni Amavasya bathing ritual on Wednesday, leading to the deaths of 30 people and injuring 60 others.

A three-member judicial commission, formed to investigate the incident, visited Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj. The commission has been tasked with examining the causes and circumstances of the tragedy and will submit its report within a month.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday emphasized that the lives lost in the Mahakumbh stampede are more significant than budgetary figures.

Speaking to the media, Yadav criticised the government's handling of the Mahakumbh, stating that the actual death toll from the recent stampede is being misreported.

"Maha Kumbh comes after 12 years. For us, the data of people who died in the stampede in Maha Kumbh is more important than the budget data. The government is not able to tell how many people died, went missing or got injured. The death toll that has been given by the government is false... What arrangements have you made? This government says that we are a party of Hindus but they are not able to make arrangements for this biggest festival of Hindus," he said.

Meanwhile, over 5.42 million devotees took dip on Saturday in the sacred confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and mystical Saraswati in the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

Among these, over 1 million Kalpavasis and 4.42 million pilgrims have taken a dip in the Triveni waters today.

As of January 31, over 314.6 million have already taken a dip in the sacred confluence of three rivers since the commencement of the event.

Maha Kumbh, which started on January 13, will continue till February 26. The remaining significant 'snan' dates in Maha Kumbh are February 3 (Basant Panchami--Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)