CM Yogi Credits PM Modi for Maha Kumbh Success as 66 Crore Devotees Take Dip in Triveni

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister attributed the success of Mahakumbh 2025 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that in the last 45 holy days, more than 66 crore devotees have taken a dip in the holy Triveni.

In a post on X CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Respected Prime Minister, it is the result of your successful guidance that the 'Maha Yagya of Unity, Equality, Harmony' Maha Kumbh-2025, Prayagraj has been concluded today by setting new standards of security, cleanliness and good management along with grandeur and divinity. In the last 45 holy days, more than 66 crore devotees including revered saints and sages have been blessed by taking a dip of faith in the holy Triveni."

CM Yogi further said that the religious gathering bound the whole world with the sacred sentiment of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

"This festival of humanity, which gives the nectar message of 'all people are one' to the whole world, is binding the whole world in the thread of unity with the sacred sentiment of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. Your guidance and good wishes always provide new energy to all of us. Thank you very much, Prime Minister! Har Har-Gange, victory to Lord Beni Madhav!," he further said.

The Uttar Pradesh CM was replying to PM Modi's blog that reflected on the conclusion of the Maha Kumbh, describing it as a "Maha Yagya of unity."

In his post on the social media platform X, PM Modi expressed his awe at the overwhelming unity displayed by the 140 crore countrymen who gathered for the 45-day event in Prayagraj.

"The Maha Kumbh has concluded...the Maha Yagya of unity has been completed. The way the faith of 140 crore countrymen came together for 45 days at the Maha Kumbh of unity in Prayagraj, at one time, and joined this one festival, is overwhelming! I have tried to pen down the thoughts that came to my mind after the completion of the Maha Kumbh..." PM Modi wrote.

PM Modi praised the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for making the Maha Kumbh of unity a great success.

"Friends, the responsibility of serving the crores of people who reached Prayag filled with devotion and became a part of this Maha Kumbh of unity, has also been fulfilled only with the power of devotion. Being an MP from UP, I can proudly say that under the leadership of Yogi ji, the government, administration and the public together made this Maha Kumbh of unity a success. Be it the center or the state, there was no ruler, no administrator, everyone was a servant filled with devotion. Our sanitation workers, our policemen, boatmen, drivers, food cooks, everyone made this Maha Kumbh a success by working continuously with full devotion and service. Especially, the way the residents of Prayagraj have served the devotees in these 45 days, despite facing many difficulties, is incomparable. I express my gratitude and congratulations to all the residents of Prayagraj, the people of UP," he wrote.

"Friends, Seeing the scenes of Maha Kumbh, the feelings that arose in my mind from the very beginning, which have become stronger in the last 45 days, my faith in the bright future of the nation has become stronger manifold. The way 140 crore countrymen made the Maha Kumbh of unity in Prayagraj a great identity of today's world is amazing. Impressed by the hard work, efforts and resolve of the countrymen, I will soon visit Shri Somnath, the first Jyotirlinga out of the twelve Jyotirlingas, and offer my Sankalp Pushp as a form of devotion and pray for every Indian," the PM added.

"The physical form of Maha Kumbh has attained completion on Maha Shivratri. But I am confident that like the uninterrupted flow of Maa Ganga, the flow of spiritual consciousness and unity of Maha Kumbh will continue to flow," he further wrote.

Meanwhile on Thursday, CM Yogi along with members of his cabinet participated in the cleanliness drive at Arail Ghat in Prayagraj. The UP CM thanked the people who contributed in the successful organization of Maha Kumbh-2025 at Prayagraj. (ANI)