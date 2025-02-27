CM Yogi Adityanath Honours Sanitation and Health Workers at Maha Kumbh 2025

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday honoured sanitation and health workers in Prayagraj for their role in the successful organisation of Maha Kumbh 2025, distributing certificates under the Swachh Kumbh Kosh and Ayushman Yojana and later joining them for lunch along with Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya to acknowledge their efforts.

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi and members of his cabinet participated in a cleanliness drive at Arail Ghat in Prayagraj.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister thanked the people of Prayagraj and all those who contributed to the smooth organization of Maha Kumbh 2025. He said, "I thank the people of Prayagraj--those who, for the last two months, treated this event (Maha Kumbh) as their own. I can understand that the city has a population of 20-25 lakh, and one can imagine the situation when 5-8 crore people arrived at one time."

Highlighting the scale of the event, CM Yogi stated, "Such a huge gathering has never happened anywhere in the world. A total of 66.30 crore devotees participated, yet there was no incident of kidnapping, loot, or any such crime. The opposition couldn't find a single such case, even with binoculars or a microscope. They left no chance to spread misinformation. A historic event of this magnitude made them uneasy. On Mauni Amavasya alone, 8 crore devotees gathered, but the opposition continued spreading falsehoods and used disrespectful language. They even tried to malign Prayagraj by showing unrelated videos from elsewhere."

CM Yogi also expressed condolences to the families affected by the ahakumbh stampede.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said, "A sad incident occurred that night, and we sympathize with the families of the victims. However, the opposition spread misinformation by using videos from Kathmandu and portraying them as footage from Prayagraj. But devotees responded by coming in even larger numbers. They made it clear to the opposition that they will not fall for misinformation, and the flag of Sanatan will never be lowered."

CM Yogi along with Deputy CMs Pathak, Maurya, and other cabinet ministers also performed pooja at Arail Ghat-Sangam, marking the culmination of Maha Kumbh 2025. (ANI)