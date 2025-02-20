BJP's N Ramchander Rao Defends Maha Kumbh Arrangements Amid Opposition Criticism

Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader N Ramchander Rao on Thursday hailed the Maha Kumbh as a grand success, emphasizing its significance in Indian culture and faith.

"Maha Kumbh is a great successful event in which people of every caste and religion from all over the country and the world participated... Kumbh, which comes after every 12 years, and this Maha Kumbh has come after 144 years, is the centre of people's faith in Indian culture and religion...," he said.

Commenting on criticism from the opposition, Rao added, "Despite some unfortunate incidents, the arrangements were very good... But many political parties and opposition leaders, including Congress and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, tried to spread misinformation... Congress party should know that people have rejected them because Congress party has lost the spirit of nationalism..."

Earlier, Senior Congress leader and Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the stampede incident, which occurred in the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela on Mauni Amavasya, killing 30 people. They claimed that the stampede happened more than once but the government has not given the figures until now.

He further stated that half of the space in Mahakumbh is reserved for VIPs while only the remaining belongs to the general public.

Earlier, during her address in the State Legislative, the West Bengal CM caused a heated controversy by referring to the Mahakumbh as "Mrityukumbh".

She strongly criticised the organisers for the inadequate arrangements resulting in stampedes on January 29 in Prayagraj and on February 15 at New Delhi Railway station.

Her statement sparked protests led by Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP MLAs in the West Bengal State Assembly. The group raised slogans and voiced their opposition to the remarks made by the CM.

Meanwhile, former Union Railway Minister and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav responded to a question regarding crowd management for the Maha Kumbh on Sunday, stating, "Kumbh ka kahan koi matlab hai. Faaltu hai kumbh (Kumbh has no meaning. Kumbh is useless)."(ANI)