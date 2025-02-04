Bhutan King and UP CM Yogi Adityanath Offer Prayers at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Tuesday. Bhutan King accompanied by Yogi Adityanath arrived in Prayagraj to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Earlier in the day, UP CM Yogi Adityanath welcomed Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck at Lucknow Airport and presented him a bouquet of flowers. The two dignitaries then boarded the plane for travelling to Prayagraj.

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck had arrived in Lucknow on Monday. CM Yogi extended a warm welcome to him. He was greeted with traditional music and dance.

In a post on X, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Hearty welcome and greetings to His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan in Uttar Pradesh, the sacred land of valour, culture and cultural harmony!"

The Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on January 13, will continue until February 26. The event has already attracted millions of devotees from across the country and around the world and is expected to set new records for attendance and participation.

Prominent personalities from various fields have also taken the holy dip at the Sangam, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with his Cabinet; producer Vinod Bhanushali and lead singer of British band Coldplay, Christ Martin, along with his girlfriend and actress Dakota Johnson, took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

A sea of devotees took holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on the occasion of Basant Panchami, peacefully concluding the third 'Amrit Snan' of the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela. Tight security measures were in place, ensuring a safe and orderly experience for all.

The Uttar Pradesh government showered flower petals on saints and seers who gathered for the 'Amrit Snan' at the Triveni Sangam on the occasion of Basant Panchami. As per officials, more than 12.5 million devotees took a holy dip on the third and last Shahi Snan of Maha Kumbh as of noon on Monday.

According to an official statement, to ensure a smooth and secure bathing experience for devotees, saints, mahatmas, and Kalpvasis, an extensive police and security arrangement was put in place across the Mahakumbh fair area. To manage the massive influx of visitors, 36 designated parking zones were set up, ensuring devotees had minimal walking distances to reach the bathing ghats. (ANI)