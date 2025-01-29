Akharas Resume ‘Amrit Snan’, CM Urges Devotees to Follow Guidelines

Prayagraj: Soon after Akharas called off the Holy Dip for the day, President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Ravindra Puri has now said that the Akharas will resume their 'snan' today, adding that they are in continuous contact with the Mela administration.

Speaking to ANI, Puri said, "Our snan was postponed in the morning after a massive crowd gathered at the ghats. We tried to postpone our snan. Now that the crowd has reduced and the ghats meant for our snan are being vacated, so it seems that all Akharas will be able to do snan today... We all, our all Mahamandaleshwars, Mandaleshwars, Naga Sadhus and devotees will take a holy dip today..."

Puri further stated that the Akharas would also carry out their procession but on a smaller scale. He also said that they can even take a Holy Dip at night.

He said, "Our processions will be carried out as usual according to our tradition but will be at a smaller scale... We are in regular contact with the Mela administration... We have a lot of time and we are in no hurry. We can do snan even at night as it is Mauni Amawashya today..."

After the stampede like situation erupted in Mahakumbh, the President of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad claimed that the incident occurred after "spread of misinformation".

"In the morning, misinformation was spread to create fear in the minds of people. And they succeeded. In the morning when we talked to everyone we found that the reality was different and a lot of rumours were spread... I want to urge people to not run towards Sangam and take a dip wherever they find Ganga ji..." he stated.

Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has appealed to the devotees to take the Holy Dip at the Ghat closest to where they were and not converge at only one ghat.

"Dear devotees come to Prayagraj, Take bath at the ghat of Mother Ganga near which you are, do not try to go towards Sangam Nose. All of you should follow the instructions of the administration and cooperate in making arrangements. People are bathing peacefully at all the ghats of Sangam. Do not pay any attention to any rumours," the CM posted on X.

A smiilar appeal was made by the seer at the Kumbh. Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya Ji said, "I appeal to all the devotees that because a large crowd has gathered in Prayagraj today, they should not insist on taking a holy dip only at the Sangam Ghat. As of now, they should not leave their camps and look for their security..."

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said, "The no. of gathered devotees is more than anticipated... I appeal to the people that the entire Mela Kshetra is Kumbh, hence they may take a bath at any ghat and not just the Triveni Ghat..."

The incident comes as a massive crowd of devotees gathered at the Sangam Ghats for the 'Amrit Snan' on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya.''

Mauni Amavasya,' which marks the day of the second Shahi Snan, is expected to draw a crowd of 80-100 million people. Other significant bathing dates during the Maha Kumbh include February 3 (Basant Panchami--Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)