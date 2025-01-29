Akhadas Skip Snan Amid Chaos at Mahakumbh, Appeal for Bath on Vasant Panchami

Prayagraj: President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Ravindra Puri, on Wednesday confirmed that the Akharas will not participate in the Snan today in the ongoing Mahakumbh after chaos erupted due to large crowds.

He appealed to the people to come on Vasant Panchmi for a snan instead of today.

He stated that the incident happened because devotees wanted to reach Sangam Ghat.

"We are saddened by the incident that took place. There were thousands of devotees with us... In the public interest, we decided that the Akharas will not participate in the Snan today... I appeal to the people to come on Vasant Panchami for a snan instead of today... Also, the incident happened because devotees wanted to reach Sangam Ghat; instead, they should take a dip wherever they see the Holy Ganga... It is not the fault of the administration; it is not easy to handle crores of people... We should cooperate with the authorities," Puri told ANI.

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti expressed her grief situation after the chaos.

She further advised devotees to take a bath at any ghat and not just the Triveni Ghat, adding that the entire Mela Kshetra is Kumbh.

"This is a sad incident. Whatever happened was not right. Akhara Parishad has decided to cancel their Amrit Snan, keeping in mind the public interest... The number of gathered devotees is more than anticipated... I appeal to the people that the entire Mela Kshetra is Kumbh; hence they may take a bath at any ghat and not just the Triveni Ghat," Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday to review the situation at the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The Prime Minister called for immediate support measures.

Rescue operations are underway, and those injured in the chaos caused by the large crowd have been taken to Central Hospital.

The incident comes as over 80 to 100 million devotees are expected to gather at the Sangam Ghats for the 'Amrit Snan' on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya.' Massive crowds gathered near the ghats of Triveni Sangam to take a holy dip on the occasion.

Mauni Amavasya,' which marks the day of the second Shahi Snan, is expected to draw a crowd of 80-100 million people. Other significant bathing dates during the Maha Kumbh include February 3 (Basant Panchami--Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)