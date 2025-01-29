Adani Expresses Condolences Over Maha Kumbh Stampede, Pledges Support

New Delhi: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Wednesday expressed grief over the stampede-like situation at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, extended his condolences to the bereaved families, and pledged support for those affected.

In an X post, Adani described the incident as "heart-wrenching" and assured that the Adani Group, in coordination with the fair administration and the state government, would provide all possible assistance to the victims.

"We are deeply saddened by the heart-wrenching incident that occurred at Maha Kumbh. We pay our humble tributes to the departed souls and express our deepest condolences to the bereaved families," Adani said in his X post.

"All the members of the Adani family present at the Maha Kumbh and the entire Adani Group, in collaboration with the fair administration and the state government, are committed to provide all possible assistance to the affected families," he added.

A stampede-like situation arose at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in the early hours of today.

The incident occurred as millions of devotees gathered at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which also marks the day of the Second Shahi Snan.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences to the devotees who lost their loved ones in the incident.

"The accident that happened in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to the devotees who have lost their loved ones. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way. In this regard, I have spoken to Chief Minister Yogi Ji, and I am constantly in touch with the state government," PM Modi said on X.

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed grief over the mishap at Mahakumbh."The stampede incident at Prayagraj Mahakumbh is extremely sad. I express my condolences to the families of the injured devotees and pray to God that all the injured devotees recover soon," Murmu said in a post on X. (ANI)