15.3 Million Devotees Take Holy Dip at Sangam as Mahakumbh Concludes on Maha Shivratri

Prayagraj: Prayagraj District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar said that until 8 pm, 1.53 crore (15.3 million) people took holy dip at the Mahakumbh on Wednesday.

Speaking over the conclusion of Maha Kumbh Mela today, Prayagraj DM Ravindra Kumar Mandar said, "As the Maha Kumbh Mela concludes, we will ensure that devotees return to their destinations safely. The administration will also ensure that the temporary set-up here is removed properly and safely."

"The Sangam ghat is visited by devotees all around the year and we ensure safety and cleanliness there. Today, till 8 pm, 1.53 crore people have taken holy dip in Prayagraj. 66.30 crore devotees have taken holy dip in the entire Mahakumbh period," said the DM.

Meanwhile, the evening 'aarti' was performed in Prayagraj on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted on X, "The 'Maha Yagya' of humanity, the grand festival of faith, unity and equality, Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj, organised under the guidance of the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is moving towards its culmination today with the holy bath of Maha Shivratri."

The Chief Minister said that more than 66 crore 21 lakh devotees received the holy benefit of bathing in the holy Triveni in the Mahakumbh-2025 that began on January 13, Paush Purnima, until February 26, Maha Shivratri, in Prayagraj.

"This is unprecedented in world history - unforgettable. It is the result of the holy blessings of revered Akharas, saints, Mahamandaleshwars and religious gurus that this great gathering of harmony is becoming divine and grand and giving the message of unity to the entire world," posted CM Yogi.

CM Yogi also extended his heartiest congratulations and expressed gratitude to all the dignitaries who were the architects of this achievement, all the devotees and Kalpavasis from the country and abroad.

"Kudos to the Maha Kumbh Mela administration, local administration, police administration, sanitation workers, Ganga messengers, voluntary organizations, religious organisations, boatmen and all the departments of the central and state government associated with Mahakumbh, as well as all the great people and organizations who helped directly and indirectly, who were responsible for the systematic organisation of Mahakumbh," said CM Yogi.

"Special thanks to the people of Prayagraj, whose patience and hospitality mesmerized everyone. Mother Ganga, Lord Beni Madhav bless you all," he added.

Devotees continued to arrive in large numbers at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on the last day of Mahakumbh 2025, coinciding with Maha Shivratri.

The world's largest religious gathering, which began on Paush Purnima (January 13), concluded today. To mark the final 'Shahi Snan' today, flower petals were showered on devotees as they performed the ritual bath. (ANI)