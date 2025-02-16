1.49 Crore Devotees Bathe at Maha Kumbh, CM Yogi Reports

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that more than 1.49 crore devotees took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam on Sunday during the ongoing Maha Kumbh.

He further informed that more than stated more than 52.96 crore devotees have taken the holy dip so far.

https://x.com/myogioffice/status/1891142939205607563

In a social media post in hindi, CM Yogi said, "More than 1.49 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam today and more than 52.96 crore devotees so far at 'Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj', a living symbol of 'One India-Great India-Inclusive India'.

CM Yogi added, "Congratulations to all revered saints and devotees who received the holy benefit of the holy bath today!"

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi has appealed to the public to cooperate in ensuring smooth arrangements for Maha Kumbh 2025. He also urged the citizens to follow traffic regulations and not park their vehicles on the road.

CM Yogi's appeal comes in the wake of massive traffic jams en route to Prayagraj. Several videos of jams surfaced on social media, showing long trails of vehicles and commuters facing distress and getting stuck in jams for hours.

In a post on X, CM Yogi said, "Maha Kumbh is a great festival of faith, in which people from all over the country and the world are excited to participate. Everyone's positive cooperation can increase the success of this event manifold."

"All the devotees are requested not to park their vehicles on the roads but to use the designated parking spaces so that everyone gets an easy opportunity to take a religious dip in the Triveni Sangam," he added.

As the Maha Kumbh continues, large numbers of devotees are also arriving in Varanasi for darshan at the Kashi Vishwanath temple after taking a holy dip during the ongoing festival in Prayagraj.

Millions of pilgrims who have returned from Maha Kumbh are still in Varanasi for Baba Vishwanath's darshan. The number of devotees continues to rise in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya and Varanasi, with crowds in the lakhs entering Ramlala Darshan Marg for darshan.

The influx of pilgrims continues as the religious gathering progresses.

Meanwhile, as per a release, new traffic and bathing guidelines were issued to accommodate the increasing number of devotees attending the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

As per the instructions issued, devotees or people coming to take a dip from the Parade Mela area towards the Sangam would be able to bathe at the Sangam and the other ghats built towards the parade area. A 'No Vehicle' zone was also implemented in the entire Maha Kumbh area. With the number of over 501 million, the ongoing Maha Kumbh has set a 'record'. (ANI)