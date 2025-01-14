13.8 Million Devotees Take Holy Dip at Sangam on Makar Sankranti

Prayagraj: 13.8 million devotees have taken a holy dip in the Sangam here till 10.30 am on Tuesday during the first 'Amrit Snan' of Maha Kumbh 2025, according to the officials.

Today between 10:30 and 11 am, a helicopter will fly from Prayagraj Airport and a flower shower will be done on all the Akharas, the officials added.

While on day one of the world's largest gathering over 1.5 crore pilgrims had taken a holy dip at the Sangam.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday extended heartfelt congratulations to all the devotees who participated in the first 'Amrit Snan'.

In a post on X, CM Yogi described this sacred event as a living testament to India's eternal culture and faith.

"This is the living form of our eternal culture and faith. Today, on the auspicious occasion of the great festival of folk faith 'Makar Sankranti', congratulations to all the devotees who earned virtue by taking the first 'Amrit Snan' at the Triveni Sangam in Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj!" he said.

Earlier the CM also wished the people of the state on Makar Sankranti, "Heartiest congratulations to the people of the state, all revered saints, devotees and followers on Makar Sankranti! This is a festival to express gratitude to the Sun God, the father of the universe."

Sadhus of the 13 Akharas of Sanatan Dharm are taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam.

On attending her third Kumbh Mela, a foreign devotee says, " I can't even explain it in words. This is my third Kumbh. I went to Haridwar in 2010, Prayagraj in 2013 and now here again. All the craziness here but beneath that is just something which doesn't change...Fortunately, there is a lot of Police personnel here doing crowd control...Here, you just learn to go with the flow."

Swami Chidambaranand, Mahamandaleshwar of Mahanirvan Akhara termed the Kumbh the experience of the grandeur of Indian civilisation.

"We experience the grandeur of Indian civilisation. Crores of people are seeing the pride of our culture. There is joy and excitement everywhere. People have forgotten about the cold and have been waiting since 2 am for a sight of the saints," Swami Chidambaranand told ANI.

"There are unbelievable scenes here. Those who create a caste divide and blame our religion should come here and see that in the crowd of crores, there are no Brahmins or Shudras, only Hindus and Hindu culture," he added.

Attending the Kumbh, a foreign devotee said, " Maha Kumbh is an occasion for the entire world not just India." (ANI)