13-Year-Old Girl Embraces Sannyas at Mahakumbh, Leaves Family for Spiritual Life

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): In a surprising turn of events at the Mahakumbh, 13-year-old Rakhi Dhakre has made the bold decision to leave her family and adopt the life of a sannyasini. Now known as Sannyasini Gauri Giri, she has chosen to reside with her guru, Mahant Kaushal Giri Maharaj, dedicating herself to spiritual practices.

Speaking to ANI, Mahant Kaushal Giri remarked, "Baba Giri is a challenging path. My child, you must understand, that you are not yet ready to take on this responsibility." In response, the young girl firmly rejected his statement, asserting, "I will become a hermit." However, Mahant Kaushal Giri cautioned her, saying, "You still have time to reconsider before the rituals are performed."

"She is closely observing our daily life and traditions, contemplating whether she can integrate into our way of life, Giri told ANI.

Giri added, "The man is the master of his wish; is there no freedom in this India? Everyone has been given freedom; India gave such a rule to everyone that she has made everyone free.'

Talking to ANI, Gauri Giri, aka Rakhi Dakhe, said," I was 11 years old when I took Guru diksha. I took sanyas at the age of 13." She added, " It was my childhood wish to take sanyas and become a saint but being the younger one, my family members did not listen to me. When I came to the fair of Maha Kumbh, I told Guru ji and he refused. At first he smiled and kept laughing and said that it is not an easy thing to become a saint. It is very difficult to become one. Not everyone can become one."

The Mahakumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation). The Mahakumbh will conclude on February 26.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)