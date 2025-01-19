12 Jyotirlingas Made from 7.5 Crore Rudraksha Draw Crowds at Maha Kumbh 2025

Prayagraj: In the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela being held in Prayagraj, 12 Jyotirlingas made from 7.5 crore Rudraksha beads has became a major attraction among pilgrims.

Shree Yogi Mauni Swami from Amethi said that the Jyotirlingas were made from 7.5 crore beads and had been established with specific objectives.

"These 12 Jyotirlingas have been made from 7.5 crore beads. These Jyotirlingas have been established with specific objectives..People from around the world have come here to see this..." the Yogi said.

Meanwhile Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma on his visit to the Maha Kumbh Mela said that the grand celebrations reminded of the centuries-old culture.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "Maha Kumbh reminds us of our thousand-year-old culture. We can see here what the Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to say about development and heritage. People are coming here in large numbers. I took a holy bath and I am also feeling very good."

The Rajasthan CM also met with spiritual leaders Mridul Krishna Shastri and Swami Kailashanand Giri.

Further, Sharma also took a dip in the Sangam. After taking a dip, he offered prayers at the Sangam and took darshan of the reclining Lord Hanuman at his temple.

Taking to X, Sharma said, "I had the unique privilege of taking a holy dip of faith at the sacred Triveni Sangam in the grand confluence of faith, devotion and unity 'Mahakumbh-2025' in Prayagraj."

"Thereafter, after having the divine darshan of reclining Hanuman Ji Maharaj and worshipping him with full rites, prayers were offered for the happiness, prosperity, auspiciousness and healthy life of all the people of the state," the post added.

Maha Kumbh Mela began on January 13 and will continue until February 26.The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).Despite the chilly weather and dense fog, a large number of devotees gathered at the sacred Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj to witness the morning Ganga Aarti on the seventh day of the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The Aarti, a hallmark of devotional celebration along the Ganga ghats, was performed by priests holding huge lighted oil lamps, while the river Ganga was worshipped by offering flowers and diyas. (ANI)