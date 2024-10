Amsterdam: Dutch airline KLM has suspended all flights to Tel Aviv until the end of this year at least, the Dutch arm of airline group Air France KLM said on Tuesday.

The airline had previously cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv until Oct. 26 because of heightened tensions in the region.

KLM does not operate flights to Beirut.

—Reuters