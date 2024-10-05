IndiGo outage: Airlines faces temporary "system slowdown"; assures possible assistance to customers

New Delhi: One of the major domestic airlines of India, IndiGo, on Saturday said that it is facing a temporary system slowdown across its network, which is affecting its website and bookings, however, it assured their customers of "best possible" assistance and support.

The outage has resulted in increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport.

In a social media post on X, the IndiGo wrote, "We are currently experiencing a temporary system slowdown across our network, affecting our website and booking system. As a result, customers may face increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport. Our airport team is available and fully dedicated to assisting everyone and ensuring a smooth journey. Be assured, we are working diligently to restore stability and normalcy as quickly as possible. We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding and patience during this time.

Emphasising its commitment towards resolving the issue, IndiGo said that its team are working "effortlessly" to provide the assistance and support to customers affected by the ongoing system outage.

The domestic carrier IndiGo said that it is working to minimise the wait times at the check-in counters.

"We want to assure you that our dedicated airport teams are working relentlessly to provide the best possible assistance and support to customers affected by the ongoing system outage. They are committed to minimising wait times at the check-in counters and ensuring a smoother experience for everyone. We truly appreciate your patience and understanding during this time. Thank you for being with us. #IndiGohereforyou" said IndiGo in another social media post.

—ANI