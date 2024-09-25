Emirates Flight Chennai to Dubai Delayed Due to Smoke from Engine

New Delhi: Emirates Airlines apologized for the inconvenience caused to passengers after smoke started coming from the engine compartment of a Dubai-bound flight at Chennai Airport on Tuesday.

Responding to the situation, an Emirates spokesperson said, "Emirates flight EK547 from Chennai to Dubai on 24 September 2024 was delayed due to a technical fault. Following an engineering inspection, the aircraft was cleared to proceed to Dubai. Emirates apologizes for the inconvenience caused. The safety of our passengers and crew is of the utmost importance."

Smoke Detected from Emirates Flight EK547 at Chennai Airport During Refuelling, Prompting Safety Measures

According to Chennai Airport officials, smoke was detected from the tail of Flight EK547 during refuelling at 9:40 PM on Tuesday has caused panic.

"Ground staff alerted pilots, who shut down engines to prevent escalation. And fire engines rushed to the site to prevent any untoward situation. The situation was brought under control. In between, all passengers were deplaned for safety inspection," said an airport official.

A team of engineers inspected the Airport for safety clearance and it was cleared for take-off later.

—ANI