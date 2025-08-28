Atharv Verma sets record in hitchhiking 4210 kms

‘Where there is will there is way’, this adage befits Atharv Verma, 20, who did hitch hiking for 4210 kms crossing multiple states in 30 days. Inspired by famed vlogger Monkey Magic from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Atharv traversed west to east in India covering 11 states Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhatisgarh, Odisa, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. The video clippings of his interesting journey which he made with a selfie stick are also recorded and available on jugaadubackpacker on social media platforms youtube and instagram.

Atharv along with his friend Yusuf set out for their journey without money and tickets with a very few basic items in their backpacks including some medicines, milk powder, mosquito repellant, toiletries and raincoat. The boys started their journey from Indore in Madhya Pradesh and reached Arunachal Pradesh taking lifts from all possible transport facilities. At times they had to go without food for the whole day and even fell sick on enroute just having faith in themselves and their mission. The nights were spent on the benches of railway stations in Bihar Purnia railway station, Pipariya in Madhya Pradesh, Jorhat in Assam and in Darjeeling. “It was so cold in Darjeeling to spend the night on a bench. I spent the night shivering and even got a fever in the morning. At times I felt like going back home halfway but then words of Swami Vivekananda echoed in my ears. Arise, awake and stop not till the goal is reached. I treaded on.”

The journey was through bus, car, truck and even tractor, whosoever accepted the request of the hitch hikers. For hours together they survived on drinking water. “We got the best help in the journey in gurudwaras who offered us langar prashad. Many people understood us and helped us in covering miles after miles,” shares Atharv. The faith in our own selves and the supreme consciousness which sustains all living beings turned into conviction through this month-long journey, added Atharv. Atharv who currently resides in Rampur in Uttar Pradesh and did schooling in the holy city Haridwar wants to give a message to youngsters that nothing is impossible if one has faith in oneself.