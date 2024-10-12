Air India flight scare: Trichy District Collector hails role of pilots in saving lives of passengers

Tiruchirappalli (TN): After an Air India Express flight from Tiruchirappalli to Sharjah faced a technical problem, Trichy District Collector Pradeep Kumar said that the aircraft encountered a landing issue and once the problem was identified, officials coordinated with the airport authority and air traffic control to assist the aircraft.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Kumar he also noted that the pilot played a crucial role in ensuring the safety of the passengers.

"There was a landing issue in the flight. Once the landing issue was identified, we were in touch with the airport authority and the air traffic signal. They had contacted the pilot and it was confirmed that there would be a 90 per cent chance of a safe landing. From the point of the District Administration, we took the safety measures and were fully prepared.

"We had around 18 ambulances and doctors teams at the airport. We had mobilized the doctors team in and around Trichy. I want to congratulate the pilots on saving the lives of the passengers," he said.

As per visuals the pilots of the aircraft- Iqrom Rifadly, Fahmi Zainal and co-pilot Maitryee Shrikrishna Shitole were seen leaving from the Tiruchirapalli airport.

On October 11, MoS Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said a big accident was averted due to coordination between the pilot, ATC and Airport Director.

Mohol said, "A flight of Air India Express going from Trichy Airport to Sharjah, had to be landed back at Trichy airport due to hydraulic failure. It took two hours to land because the pilots wanted to reduce the fuel so the aircraft flew in the air for two hours at a height of about 4000 feet. Later it landed safely. Today, 150 people including the pilot crew and migrants, all landed safely and a big accident was averted here due to coordination between the pilot, ATC and Airport Director."

All 140 passengers on the Air India Express flight from Tiruchirapalli to Sharjah were safe after the plane landed at Tiruchirapalli airport on Friday evening. The aircraft, after experiencing a technical snag, circled for more than two hours before landing. Following the landing, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) grounded the aircraft and ordered a probe.

Air India Express Flight 613, which departed from Tiruchirapalli at 5:30 pm on Friday, encountered an issue with its landing gear. The plane circled the city to reduce fuel before safely landing around 8:15 pm. An alternate aircraft was arranged for the passengers.

