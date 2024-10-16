After diversion to Canada, Air India flight resumes journey to Chicago

New Delhi: After a precautionary diversion to Iqaluit, Canada, due to a bomb threat, the Air India Express flight has resumed its journey to Chicago.

Sharing a post on X, Air India wrote, "Air India is pleased to announce passengers of flight Al127, which was diverted to Iqaluit in Canada on October 15, are on their way to their destination Chicago."

Air India also expressed its gratitude to Canadian authorities and Iqaluit Airport officials for their assistance and cooperation. "Passengers are being ferried on a Canadian Air Force aircraft that has taken off from Iqaluit at 03:54 hrs UTC and is expected to land in Chicago at around 07:48 hrs UTC. We thank the Canadian authorities and authorities at Iqaluit airport for their support and assistance extended to the passengers and Air India during this unexpected disruption," the post added.

Harjit Sajjan Canadian Minister of Emergency Preparedness said that the Canadian government had approved the request for a Canadian Forces to send a plane to enable the passenger to travel to Chicago.

"Air India flight 127 made an emergency landing in Iqaluit, today following a global aviation bomb threat. 211 passengers are stranded, and the airline hasn't found a solution. Despite great efforts, the city of Iqaluit is not equipped to house these passengers. After consultation with Transport Minister Anita Anand and in my role as Minister of Emergency Preparedness, I have approved a request for Canadian Forces resources to ease the pressure on Iqaluit and send passengers safely to their destination in Chicago." Sajjan posted on X.

Earlier, Air India aircraft from Delhi to Chicago was diverted to an airport in Canada on Tuesday following a bomb threat, according to an airline official.

"Flight AI127 operating from Delhi to Chicago on October 15, 2024, was the subject of a security threat posted online and, as a precautionary measure, has landed at Iqaluit Airport in Canada. The aircraft and passengers are being re-screened as per the laid down security protocol. Air India has activated agencies at the airport to assist the passengers until such time that their journey can resume," the Air India stated.

The airlines further said that Air India notes that it and other local airlines have been subject to a number of threats in recent days.

"Though all have subsequently been found to be hoaxes as a responsible airline operator all threats are taken seriously. The inconvenience to customers is sincere. The inconvenience to customers in sincerely regretted. Air India is extending all cooperation to authorities in identifying the perpetrators of such threats to ensure that they are held accountable for the disruption and inconvenience caused to passengers and will consider legal action against those responsible to recover damages incurred by the airline," they stated.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had called a high-level meeting on Wednesday after series of bomb threats received on Monday and Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, Mumbai to New York was diverted to Delhi following a security concern arising out of a bomb threat.Earlier also, Air India Spokesperson released a statement, saying "Flight Al119 operating Mumbai to JFK on October 14 received a specific security alert and on instructions of the government's security regulatory committee was diverted to Delhi. All passengers have disembarked and are at the Delhi airport terminal."

—ANI