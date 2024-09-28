3 villages of Madhya Pradesh receive 'Best Tourism Village' title

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh villages - Pranpur, Sabarvani and Ladpura Khas have been bestowed the title of 'Best Tourism Village' by the central government in two different categories on the occasion of International Tourism Day.

Pranpur village, located in Ashoknagar district, has been awarded in the Craft category, while Sabarvani village in Chhindwara district and Ladpura Khas village in Niwari district received the title in the Responsible Tourism category.

These villages emerged winners in the Best Tourism Village competition 2024 organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India on the occasion of World Tourism Day on Friday.

To promote tourism to the Soul of India (India's villages), the Best Tourism Villages Competition was introduced in 2023. The focus was to identify and recognize villages which preserve and promote cultural and natural assets through community-based values and commitment to sustainability in all aspects, the release read.

In the second edition of the Best Tourism Village competition, a total of 991 applications were received from 30 states and union territories, out of which 36 villages were declared winners across eight categories of the Best Tourism Villages competition 2024.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended greetings to the people of the state and the team of the Tourism Department on receiving the Best Tourism Village titles.

In a post on X, the official handle of CM Madhya Pradesh posted, "Madhya Pradesh is creating new dimensions in the field of tourism. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has congratulated the people of the state and the team of the Tourism Department on the selection of three villages of Madhya Pradesh,Pranpur, Sawarvani and Ladpura Khas as the 'Best Tourism Village' of the country by the Union Tourism Ministry."

"The CM said that this honour is proof of the state government's efforts to promote rural tourism," the post further read.

"Sabarvani village, located 6 kilometres inside the Tamia development block of Chhindwara district, has become a tourism village since 2019, comprising around 300 houses. Over 300 international tourists have visited this village to experience its culture and ethnic food. Tourists have also actively participated in agricultural and animal husbandry activities. Visitors include citizens from South Africa, France, Europe, Russia, Canada, and the United Kingdom," stated the release.

Sabarvani offers all the essential facilities expected of an ideal village, with a particular focus on cleanliness. The tranquillity and natural surroundings attract tourists. Visitors can enjoy the serene environment while exploring nearby natural attractions such as Anhoni Hot Spring, Anhoni Fair, Saptadhara, and Khara Water Divine Pool near Chawalpani, as well as Ghoghra Waterfall, Tamia, Patalkot, and the hills of Mauni Baba with Jhigariya Waterfall. The buffer zone of Satpura National Park is adjacent to the village, it added.

Tourists can enjoy a full package for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Additionally, experiences such as bullock cart rides, milking cows, feeding them, participating in small agricultural tasks, and trekking on nearby Monakhedi Hill, along with the availability of devotional music groups and tribal Karma dance troupes, make a stay in Sawarvani memorable, leaving lasting impressions, it further added.

"Pranpur village, located about four kilometres from the picturesque terrain of Chanderi, in Ashoknagar district is noteworthy for its 243 houses where weaving is going on for years. The villagers have been using handlooms for two to three generations. More than fifty artisans in the village work with bamboo, wood, stone, jewelry, and clay crafts, making it a special attraction for tourists," stated the release.

The road leading to the village has been repaired using locally available stones. Tourists can drive to a designated spot within the village and explore the beautiful places by foot. A parking area has also been developed for visitors. A cafe called "Handloom Cafe" has been constructed specifically for tourists, it further read.

A garden has been developed for the convenience and entertainment of tourists, including the construction of an amphitheatre. Local cultural troupes periodically present cultural programs to entertain visitors, the release added.

