West Bengal: Train services resume after derailment of 3 coaches of Secunderabad-Shalimar Express

Howrah (WB): Train services have resumed on the UP main line near Nalpur station, while repairs continue on the down line following derailment of three coaches from the Secunderabad Shalimar Express earlier today.

Three coaches including one parcel van of the 22850 Secundrabad Shalimar SF Express derailed near Nalpur Station of the South Eastern Railway division in West Bengal at 5:31 am today, railway officials said.

No casualties were reported in the incident, officials added.

"Today morning at 5:31 am, Secunderabad Shalimar Weekly Express Train derailed while going from the middle line to the down line. One parcel van and two passenger coaches have derailed. No major injury or casualty has been reported. 10 buses have been arranged for passengers for their onward journey," CPRO, South-Eastern Railway, Om Prakash Charan said.

In response to the incident, accident relief and medical relief trains from Santragachi and Kharagpur were dispatched to the site. Additionally, 10 buses were arranged to transport stranded passengers to their destinations, South Eastern Railway official said.

Southern Railway also issued help desk numbers: Kharagpur - 63764 (Railway) and 032229-3764 (P&T) for assistance.

—ANI