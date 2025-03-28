West Bengal: DYFI cadres hold protest in Siliguri alleging corruption and demanding employment

Siliguri: Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) cadres held a protest march towards the Uttarkanya Mini Secretariat in Siliguri on Friday evening, alleging corruption in the state and demanding employment.

Police put up barricades to stop them and used water cannons, tear gas shells and lathi charged to disperse them.

Police carried out a flag march in Siliguri.

Protester Ratna Choubey said, "The youth were taking out a peaceful march. We were present with them. The manner in which the Police resorted to a lathi charge. Male Police personnel beat up women protesters. Minakshi (of DYFI) was arrested. There was no violence from our end, it was all peaceful...The youth were protesting against unemployment. Police had information about this, but they were stopped. Corruption is a major issue in West Bengal."

She further said that tea gardens are going to be closed.

"Tea garden labourers are not getting proper wages. Corporates are taking control over it," she added.

Rakesh Singh, DCP of Siliguri Metropolitan Police, said, "The situation is completely under control. It is peaceful now. The regular movement of traffic will resume shortly."

Earlier BJP workers in Kolkata staged a protest against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government on March 22, opposing a recently introduced bill that permits women to work in bars. (ANI)