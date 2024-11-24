West Bengal: 10 houses gutted in massive fire in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India]: At least 10 houses were gutted after a massive fire broke out in the Ultadanga area of Kolkata in West Bengal on Sunday, fire department officials said.

According to the officials, the fire broke out at around 7.30 am today.

Efforts to douse the blaze was underway at the time of filing this report.

"Soon after receiving the information, the officials of fire department immediately reached to the spot and are engaged in the firefighting operation," the officials said.

As per the officials, six fire tenders were present at the spot. The cause of the fire and the extend of damage caused is yet to be ascertained, they added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)