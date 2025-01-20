We Want Justice, Not Compensation": Father Questions CBI's Probe in RG Kar Case

Kolkata: After Sealdah Court sentenced Sanjay Roy, the convict in the RG Kar rape and murder case, to life imprisonment, the father of the trainee doctor on Monday raised questions on the investigation conducted by CBI and Kolkata Police, saying that "we want justice, not compensation."

Speaking to ANI, he said that the Kolkata Police have given them more pain than the passing away of their daughter.

"What the Court thinks as a good judgement based on the evidence produced by the CBI, the Court has given that verdict...We have a lot of questions on the investigation done by CBI...We did not go to the court for compensation. We want justice, not compensation...Kolkata police did wrong and the CBI will have to do something...The Kolkata police have given us more pain than the passing away of my daughter," he said.

The Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court announced life imprisonment for the accused Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar rape and murder case. Along with this, the court has also fined Rs 50,000 to the accused.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed dissatisfaction over the court giving life imprisonment to the convict in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case and said if the case had been with Kolkata Police, they would have ensured a death penalty.

"I learned about the sentencing from the media. We have always demanded capital punishment and we continue to stand by it. However, this is the court's decision and I can't say much about this. For three other cases, Kolkata police ensured capital punishment through thorough investigations concluded within 54-60 days. This was a serious case. Had it been under our purview, we would have ensured the death penalty long back," CM Mamata said while addressing the media at Malda.

"After taking over the case on August 14, 2024, the CBI took five months to seek the death penalty for the accused in the RG Kar case. This comes in strong contrast with the stringent action taken by West Bengal police that ultimately led to the swift delivery of justice by the courts and the death penalty for culprits in cases such as Joynagar, Farakka, and Hooghly as they were wrapped in 50-60 days," she asserted.

Further, questioning the CBI's role in the case and trial, CM Mamata Banerjee said that she is not aware of how the CBI handled the case.

"The details are theirs (CBI) to explain. Even though we had said that we would hand over the case if needed, the case was deliberately taken away from us. Our primary goal was always to secure the harshest possible punishment for the convict. I am not satisfied with this verdict," Mamata Banerjee added.

The case involves the rape and murder of a trainee doctor whose body was found on August 9 in the hospital's seminar room. (ANI)