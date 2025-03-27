WB: Police bust illegal call center in Bidhannagar city, 3 arrested

North 24 Parganas: In a major breakthrough, the West Bengal Police raided an illegal international call center operating in the Salt Lake Sector-V area of Bidhannagar City and arrested three individuals involved in fraudulent activities.

The police seized approximately Rs 67 lakhs in cash, along with several technical gadgets and documents related to the operation.

A case has been filed under EC PS Case dated March 26, 2025, and the arrested individuals have been remanded to police custody for seven days each, as per the court's orders.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Subhashis Das, also known as Suman Banerjee, Ankit Chowdhury, and Gobinda Sarkar.

Das, a resident of Mukundapur in South Kolkata, was found to be part of a network involved in illegal call center operations. Chowdhury and Sarkar, residents of Rajarhat and Falakata, respectively, have also been linked to fraudulent activities, including the opening of mule bank accounts for the operation.

This bust follows a prior complaint regarding investment fraud worth Rs 23.94 lakhs, with the suspects connected to BDN Cyber Crime PS, dated August 24, 2024.

In addition to the call center raid, Bidhannagar Police arrested eight individuals in connection with a fake IT raid complaint filed at Baguiati PS, which led to the registration of Baguiati PS on March 18, 2025.

Among the arrested individuals, five have been identified as employees of CISF. The investigation into this case is ongoing.

On the community engagement front, Bidhannagar Police organised five cyber awareness programs across different police stations, including Airport PS, Baguiati PS, Rajarhat PS, EC PS, and Newtown PS, aimed at educating local residents about online safety and cybercrime.

In another initiative, a traffic awareness rally was held as part of the SDSL program, further highlighting the police's commitment to public safety and awareness.

Investigations into all these cases are proceeding. (ANI)