RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group Plans Rs 10,000 Crore Investments in Bengal's Future

Kolkata: RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, which has big investments in West Bengal, is planning for another Rs 10,000 crore worth investments in the fields of energy, healthcare, and education in the eastern state.

Speaking at the Bengal Global Business Summit 2025, the tagline of which is 'Bengal means business', in Kolkata, the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group Chairman Sanjiv Goenka said, they now have assets of close to Rs 40,000 crores across the state.

"We've been investing steadily. Rs 20,000 crores of this (Rs 40,000 crore) has come in the last few years, and I must say, we've had no issues whatsoever. Things have moved fast, clinically, and in a business-like manner," he said, praising Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who was on the dais while he was speaking.

Goenka said his Group has another Rs 10,000 crore worth investments in the pipeline under implementation -- in the fields of energy, healthcare, and education.

"We live in a different Bengal today. We live in a Bengal that is transformed, transformed by the vision and action of our honorable Chief Minister," Goenka added.

Decision-making is quick, transparent, and clear, Goenka praised the chief minister. "She gives access and any issues get resolved in a jiffy," he continued.

He said "Bengal means business" and went on to invite investors to be part of the state's growth story.

"Come experience what Bengal has to offer. And I can promise you, you will not be disappointed," he concluded.

The 8th edition of Bengal Global Business Summit is scheduled on February 5-6, 2025 in Kolkata.

With a combination of strategic geographical advantages, proactive government policies, skilled human resources, and a vibrant business environment, West Bengal has emerged as a key player in India's economic growth story, the Summit's website read.

West Bengal has been consistently among the fastest-growing States in terms of economic growth with a GSDP expected to reach Rs 18.79 lakh crores in 2024-25. Bengal is a hub for a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, IT, cement, leather, iron and steel, textiles. As the largest economy in eastern India, West Bengal ranks as the 4th largest state in India in terms of Net Value Added, the Summit's website claimed. (ANI)