RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Convict Sanjay Roy Awaits Sentence, Possible Life Term or Death

North 24 Parganas: After the Sealdah Court held Sanjay Roy guilty in the RG Kar rape and murder case, Partha Sarathi Dutta, the lawyer representing the Central Bureau of Investigation, said the sentencing of the convict is at the discretion of the court.

Stating that the case is that of 'rape with murder' and convict Roy could get a 25-year jail term, life imprisonment or death.

"CBI has investigated successfully and he has been declared guilty (by the court). The sentence will be pronounced on 20th January around 12:30 pm...further investigation is underway...the sentencing is at the discretion of the court...rape with murder is the case, so he could get a 25-year jail term, life imprisonment or death," the lawyer told ANI.

Meanwhile, Renu Saxena, a woman activist, demanded that Roy should be given capital punishment and he should be punished as soon as possible

"Sanjay Roy has been declared guilty but in some cases, we often see that after getting sentenced, the accused appeal (in court) and try to save themselves. So, we will demand that he should get punishment as soon as possible and he should be given capital punishment; then only others will learn the lesson that such bad deeds must not be committed," he said.

Notably, the Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court on Saturday found accused Sanjay Roy guilty of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Justice Anirban Das pronounced the verdict. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced by the court on Monday (January 20).

The court said that Sections 64,66, 103/1 of BNS have been framed against the accused. "There is a complaint against the accused that he went to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and went to the seminar room, assaulted and murdered the lady doctor taking rest there," the court said.

Accused Sanjay Roy appealed to the judge that he had been "falsely implicated" in the case.

"I have not done this. Those who have done this are being let go. I have been falsely implicated," he told the court.

"I always wear a chain of rudraksh on my neck. If I had committed the crime, my chain would have been broken in place of occurrence. I can't commit this crime," accused Roy added.

The case, which involves the rape and murder of a trainee doctor whose body was found on August 9 in the hospital's seminar room, sparked widespread protests. After the incident, Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer at the hospital, was arrested in connection with the crime. (ANI)