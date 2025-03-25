Look forward to fostering stronger ties with partners in UK: WB CM Mamata Banerjee

London: West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is on a visit to the UK spoke about how Bengal is looking forward to further cement ties with partners in UK and beyond.

Speaking at the High Commission of India in London where she attended a high-tea reception, CM Banerjee called the relationship "very deep" as pre-independence, Kolkata served as the capital of India.

She said that now, "Kolkata is the cultural capital of India".

CM Banerjee highlighted that it is now the "main job destination investment hub, skill hub, women empowerment hub, education hub, small scale industry hub, sports hub, everything."

She shared the details in a series of posts on X and said, "It was a privilege to be hosted by Shri Vikram K. Doraiswami at India House, London, for a high tea reception. The gathering brought together a diverse spectrum of voices united in their commitment to strengthening Bengal-Britain ties. As we navigate a changing world, meaningful partnerships driven by trust are more vital than ever. Today's exchange reaffirmed the immense potential that lies ahead."

CM Banerjee further added that the event brought together the official and business delegation from Bengal alongside eminent leaders from the industry, cultural, and social sectors in the UK, all of whom were united by a shared vision for deeper collaboration.

"Our discussions centred on strengthening economic partnerships, enhancing people-to-people ties, and exploring new avenues of cooperation that benefit both Bengal and Britain. By harnessing our collective potential, we aim to create opportunities that are mutually enriching and future-ready. Bengal has always believed in building bridges, not walls. As we continue to expand our global footprint, we look forward to fostering stronger ties with our partners in the UK and beyond", she wrote on X.

Earlier after touching down in London, she took a walk and interacted with people. Calling London and Kolkata cities that value history and tradition, she had expressed optimism for her visit. (ANI)