Kolkata Police, Victim's family distance themselves form alleged audio clips claiming police termed RG Kar rape as suicide

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has denied claims made in some viral audio clips that had alleged that Kolkata Police had informed the RG Kar victim's parents that she had died by suicide.

Indira Mukherjee, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Central Division, Kolkata Police said that at no instant had the police called the incident a suicide.

In a press briefing, Indira Mukherjee said, "We heard some audio clips that were played by many channels...No such comments have been made by Kolkata Police. We never said that it was a suicide."

The Deputy commissioner also clarified the Police's stand on claims made in certain reports that had alleged that different colour beadspreads were used to cover the victim's body which was a sign of foulplay.

"Some of the video clips are also making claims that the colour of the curtain or the bedsheet that is used to cover the body is different from the previously declared colour that is blue. Let me bring notice, that our photography and videography started at 12:25 PM on that particular day. Videography was done in phases at the time of seizure and when the forensic team arrived as well," the Deputy Commissioner said.

"And I assure you that the material used to cover the body was blue. Whatever data was with us is duly handed over to CBI," she added.

Meanwhile the Victim's father also distanced himself from the alleged viral audio clips, refusing to confirm that the voice on the clip was his.

The victim's father said, "We don't know from where, how it (the phone conversation between the family and the assistant superintendent of the hospital) went viral. We will not take responsibility for it.'' On whether the voice on the phone is his, the victim's father said, "You say so, but I do not see it. This issue will not affect the investigation."

The victim's family however said they were hurt by comments made by the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the issue.

The victim's mother said, "I didn't like what she (Mamata Banerjee) said yesterday. The whole world stands by my daughter. They are protesting, agitating for justice. And she says we do not want justice. I want them (protestors) to continue the movement until they get justice. The Chief Minister said the family does not want justice! Mamata has no son or daughter herself, so she cannot understand the pain of losing a child. We are very hurt by her comments."

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday reached the Police Morgue of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata for further investigation of the rape and murder of the Trainee doctor at the college.

CBI also had concluded a second round of polygraph tests on former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) principal Sandip Ghosh as part of their investigation into the rape-murder of a woman doctor at the institution.

The test was conducted by a team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL). CBI officials had also conducted a polygraph test on the arrested accused, Sanjay Roy, in connection with the incident.

