Bengal: Two more arrested in Kaliganj blast death

Kolkata: Police have arrested two more persons in connection with the death of a minor girl at Kaliganj in Nadia district of West Bengal.

The two arrested persons were identified as Gawal Sheikh and his son Bimal Sheikh, the office of Krishnanagar Police District superintendent said on Saturday morning.

Gawal is the prime accused in the case, as per the complaint registered by the mother of the victim girl, Tamanna Khatun.

In the complaint that she registered with Kaliganj Police Station, the victim's mother claimed that Gawal was the one who had been instructing his associates to hurl crude bombs targeting her residence.

With the two fresh arrests, the total number of arrests in the case mounted to nine.

The other arrested persons in this connection are Adar Sheikh, Manowar Sheikh, Kalu Sheikh, Anwar Sheikh, Habibul Sheikh, Nabab Sheikh, and Sariful Sheikh.

"Further investigation and legal proceedings are currently underway," a statement issued by Krishnanagar Police District read.

However, 15 others, who were also named in the complaint registered by the victim's mother, are still absconding.

Tamanna allegedly died after being hit by splinters of a bomb that was hurled during a victory procession of the Trinamool Congress to celebrate the victory of the party candidate Alifa Ahmed in Kaliganj bypolls, the results of which were declared on June 23.

The victim's mother accused the investigating officials of the district police of ignoring the political angle behind the event of hurling bombs from the victory procession, exclusively targeting her residence, in which her daughter was killed.

According to her, her residence was specially targeted since her entire family is ideologically inclined to and was actively associated with CPI(M) for a long time.

Earlier this week, the National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognisance of the matter and sought answers to some queries from the Krishnanagar District Superintendent of Police, Amarnath K, under whose jurisdiction Kaliganj comes.

