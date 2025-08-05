Village washed away, several missing after cloudburst in Uttarkashi

Uttarkashi: A devastating cloudburst struck the Dharali area near Harsil in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Tuesday, washing away a village and leaving several residents reportedly missing.

Following the sudden surge in water levels, especially in Kheer Gadh near Dharali, large-scale damage was reported in the local market area, prompting an immediate response from the police, fire department, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Indian Army.

"Due to the rising water levels in Kheer Gadh in Dharali, Uttarkashi, reports of damage have been received in the Dharali market area. Police, Fire department, SDRF and Army, along with other disaster relief and rescue teams, are engaged in relief and rescue operations at the scene," Uttarakhand Police stated in a public advisory.

Authorities have urged locals to maintain a safe distance from the riverbanks and ensure the safety of children and livestock.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep concern over the disaster and assured that relief efforts were being carried out on a war footing.

"The news of heavy damage caused by a cloudburst in the Dharali (Uttarkashi) region is extremely sad and distressing. SDRF, NDRF, district administration, and other related teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations on a war footing," CM Dhami said in a post on X.

"I am in constant contact with senior officials, and the situation is being closely monitored. I pray to God for everyone's safety," he added.

While official confirmation on casualties remains awaited, the search for the missing is ongoing.

A day before the cloudburst, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a warning for "extremely heavy rainfall" in parts of Uttarakhand, including Uttarkashi, Pauri Garhwal, Tehri, and Chamoli, from August 4 onwards.

In view of the alert, the Dehradun district administration ordered the closure of all schools up to Class 12 and Anganwadi centres on August 4.

CM Dhami had held a virtual meeting with District Magistrates of all 13 districts to assess the state's preparedness and review development works amid the IMD warnings.

--IANS