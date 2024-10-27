Uttarkashi Police name 8, book 200 unknown over violence injuring seven officers

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand): As many as eight people have been booked and cases have been filed against 200 unknown people after seven police officers were injured in violence that broke out in Uttarkashi during a protest by people against the legality of a mosque, the police said.

The police have taken action under serious sections against the miscreants. Uttarkashi Police said that 14 sections of the BNS have been imposed on the miscreants. Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for murderous attack and Section 121 (2) of BNS for causing serious injury to a public servant have been imposed against the accused.

The eight people who have been named by the Uttarkashi police are: Jitendra Chauhan, Sonu Negi, Suraj Dabral, Kulbir Rana, Sushil Sharma, Gautam Rawat, Alok Rawat and Satendra Parmar.

Uttarkashi Police informed through a post on X that seven police personnel sustained injuries in the incident, out of which two were seriously injured.

"Today during the public outrage rally taken out by a Hindu organization in Uttarkashi, the mob broke the barricades and pelted stones. 07 police officers/personnel were injured in the stone pelting, out of which 02 seriously injured police personnel have been referred to a higher centre in Dehradun by ambulance," the police said.

District Magistrate Meherban Singh Bisht said the administration is working to restore peace and appealed to the people to cooperate with the administration.

DM Bisht said, "Section 163 has been imposed since the day before yesterday. The aim is to restore the peace. Yesterday the whole day was peaceful. School and the Char Dham Yatra also ran smoothly. Section 163 was going on today also. The normal activities are going on... I appeal to the citizens to cooperate with the administration... Soon the situation will become normal." (ANI)