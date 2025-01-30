Uttarakhand's Republic Day Tableau Wins People's Choice Award for Cultural Heritage

Dehradun: Uttarakhand's Republic Day tableau, themed "Cultural Heritage and Adventure Sports," won third place in the People's Choice Award category among the tableaux of various states. The award was presented on Thursday by Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, at the National Stadium Camp in New Delhi, according to an official statement.

This award was jointly received by Banshidhar Tiwari, Director General of the Department of Information and Public Relations and Shri K.S Chauhan, Team Leader/Joint Director of the tableau on behalf of Uttarakhand. On the instructions of Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, this tableau was prepared on the theme of "Cultural Heritage and Adventure Sports."

During the Republic Day parade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the tableau of Uttarakhand by waving his hand.

This year Republic Day has been full of achievements for Uttarakhand. The Government of India organises a cultural program competition at the National Stadium Camp in New Delhi. In which a team is given only three and a half minutes. Programs based on the folk culture of their state have to be presented in the stipulated time. In which, the artists of Uttarakhand state presented the famous Jagar singing and folk dance Chhapeli competition. Which was selected for the award by the constituted committee, said an official statement.

According to the official statement, the glimpse of the folk culture of Uttarakhand state in this famous Jagar singing and folk dance Chhapeli was liked very much by the committee. Due to this, the state of Uttarakhand could get this award. After this, the tableau of Uttarakhand based on 'Cultural Heritage and Adventure Sports' in the Republic Day parade on the path of duty has also got third place in the country based on people's choice.

Uttarakhand has received three awards in the Republic Day celebrations so far: the Kedarkhand tableau got third place in the year 2021, the Manaskhand tableau got first place in the year 2023 and the Cultural Heritage and Adventure Sports Tableau got third place in the People's Choice Award category in the year 2025, said an official statement.

Under the guidance of CM Dhami, the tableau of Uttarakhand state was selected for the award for the second consecutive time. Expressing happiness over the tableau being selected for the award.

CM Dhami said that people from the country and abroad have become familiar with the "cultural heritage and adventure sports" as well as the folk culture of Uttarakhand. The Chief Minister has congratulated the people of the state, officers and employees of the Information Department, the artists who made the tableau and all the artists involved in the tableau on the tableau being selected for the award.

The Chief Minister said that the tableau of Uttarakhand attracted everyone's attention on the path of duty and also presented the rich cultural heritage and adventure sports very well. The state government is working with full dedication to provide every possible facility to the tourists for a safe and pleasant journey.

The tableau of Uttarakhand state on the path of duty also attracted the attention of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi greeted the tableau of Uttarakhand by waving his hand. Apart from this, other dignitaries welcomed the tableau of Uttarakhand with applause during this time.

This year, the tableau of "Cultural Heritage and Adventure Sports" was displayed on behalf of Uttarakhand state in the Republic Day celebrations at the Path of Duty, New Delhi. A team of 16 artists also performed in the tableau.

Fifteen artists from the Champawat district, led by team leader and Joint Director K.S. Chauhan, delivered an outstanding performance in the tableau. Among them, Suresh Rajan, Tarun Kumar, Rajesh Kumar, Ravindra Kumar, Abhishek Pandey, Aman Vishwakarma, Shubham Beri, Rekha Poona, Kamala Pant, Chandradeep Rajan, Priyanka Arya Sahi, Anjali Arya, Rashmi Pant, Nikita Arya, and Sakshi Bohra played key roles, an official statement mentioned.

These artists made a significant contribution to the tableau's theme song, "Jhumailo," which was sung by Uttarakhand's emerging singer Abhinav Chauhan. The song was penned by Jitendra Panwar and composed by Amit V. Kapoor.

The front section of the tableau prominently featured a large Aipan art display, crafted by hand artists from the Champawat district, including Nikita, Anjali, Suresh Rajan, and Yogesh Colony, as well as Suresh Rajan, the father of renowned playback singer Pawandeep Rajan.

The tableau representing Uttarakhand was conceptualised and created by Siddheshwar Kanuga, Director of Smart Graph Art Advertising Pvt. Ltd. (ANI).