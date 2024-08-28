Uttarakhand: Movement of small vehicles resumes on landslide blocked Mussoorie-Kempty road! Watch

Dehradun: Movement for small vehicles has been permitted on Wednesday on the Mussoorie-Kempty road that was damaged following a landslide triggered by heavy downpour a day ago in several districts of Uttarakhand.

While the damage has affected vehicular movement in the area, however, repair work has been undertaken by the department concerned and road was opened up for small vehicles, an official said.

Speaking to ANI, Executive engineer Navneet Pandey said, "Due to heavy rain last night, this part of the road has been damaged. we have opened it for small vehicles but for heavy vehicles, it will take some time. Roads ahead, till Mussoorie is open."

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an advisory of isolated heavy rainfall for all districts of Uttarakhand except Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar district.

The IMD advisory warned of isolated and heavly rain in parts of Uttarakhand on August 27 and & September 2.

Earlier on August 23, Badrinath National Highway in Uttarakhand's Chamoli was blocked due to the falling of heavy debris from the hill which was later opened for vehicular movements.

"The blocked Badrinath National Highway near Gulabkoti and Paganala have been opened. Work is underway to open the others roads," Chamoli police said on X.

Earlier Chamoli Police informed that the Badrinath National Highway was blocked near Nandprayag, Chhinka Gulabkoti, Paganala and Kanchanala.

Continuous downpours in Uttarakhand have affected day to day activities of the people in the state.

