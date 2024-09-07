Uttarakhand: Debris Cleared, Badrinath Highway Opens For Traffic

Chamoli: Badrinath Highway which was blocked due to debris at Pagalnala and Nandprayag, has been opened for all types of vehicles, said Chamoli Police.



In a social media post on X, Chamoli Police wrote, "The blocked road at Pagalnala has been opened for all types of vehicles."

Earlier, the Badrinath National Highway was blocked due to debris at Pagalnala and Nandprayag in Chamoli, however, the swift action from the administration, led it to being opened for all types of vehicles.



In a social media post on X, Chamoli Police wrote, "The Badrinath National Highway is blocked due to debris at Pagalnala (Jyotirmath) and Nandprayag (Chamoli)."



Earlier in the day, the district administration, due to continuous landslides from Varunaavat mountain in Uttarkashi, proposed a plan to displace the families living in the buffer zone, it is said to be necessary for long-term security measures.



Visuals from the area have shown the sensitivity of the region due to the landslide.



Uttarkashi DM Dr Meharban Singh Bisht said, "There was a landslide here in 2003, after which comprehensive treatments were done. Now, after 2003, the landslide has occurred on a different point and it has created a little damage to the area. Due to continued rainfall in Uttarkashi, the rocks and debris that occurred from the landslide come down along with rainwater. Some people stay nearby so what we have taken as a precautionary measure to shift them, till the monsoon season gets over. We have made arrangements for those families to stay."



He further said, "As soon as the landslide occurred at a point in Varunaavat, we made a technical team at the district level which surveyed the region. We sent the reports to the administration, after which we asked for an advanced technical team. They have sent a team that includes experts and senior officials from various departments. They will monitor the situation. We hope that some reasonable measures will be taken after that." —ANI